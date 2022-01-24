Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 25,906 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $734,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,803. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $70.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

