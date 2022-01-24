Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 409 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 53.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.