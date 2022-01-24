Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.26 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.