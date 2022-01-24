Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

