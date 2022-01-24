Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVLT stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $84.22.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.
