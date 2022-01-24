Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Several analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.