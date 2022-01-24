Comparing Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) & Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Info Service Public and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lumen Technologies pays out -140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lumen Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69% Lumen Technologies -3.83% 17.98% 3.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Lumen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion 3.68 $877.90 million $0.30 22.85 Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.59 -$1.23 billion ($0.71) -16.94

Advanced Info Service Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Lumen Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

