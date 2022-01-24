Comparing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 22.16% 17.98% 16.20% ReneSola 14.79% 2.94% 2.29%

95.9% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Power Integrations and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 4 0 2.57 ReneSola 0 0 3 1 3.25

Power Integrations currently has a consensus target price of $103.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.36%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and ReneSola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 9.88 $71.18 million $2.47 32.36 ReneSola $73.92 million 5.14 $2.78 million $0.17 32.06

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats ReneSola on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

