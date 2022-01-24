COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 534,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,147. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $647.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.