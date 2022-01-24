COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $5,147,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. 534,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

