Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $122.84 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Compound has a total market cap of $801.40 million and $92.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $122.84 or 0.00337061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,523,824 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.