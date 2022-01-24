Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $91.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

