Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 470 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,755,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $256.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day moving average of $261.23. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

