Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,457 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 258,734 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of KOS opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.