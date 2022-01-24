Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 53.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 377.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216,215 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

