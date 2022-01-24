Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.84 Million in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vedanta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vedanta by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 435,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vedanta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

