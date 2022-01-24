Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

CRK opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.