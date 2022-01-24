Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 157,731 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,297,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.