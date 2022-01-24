Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 233,841 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Spirit Airlines worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,004,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

