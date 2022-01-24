Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Unum Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.70 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

