Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Purchases 13,504 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

CPSS stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

