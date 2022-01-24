Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $57.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

