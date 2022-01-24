Convex Finance (CVX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.87 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.95 or 0.00071493 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $17.87 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06590196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.96 or 0.99550782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,275,057 coins and its circulating supply is 47,329,334 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

