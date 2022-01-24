Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

