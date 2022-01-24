Corning (GLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

