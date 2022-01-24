Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,274,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206,310 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $480.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,512. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $537.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

