Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $293.20

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 293.20 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 293.66 ($4.01), with a volume of 1256463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.20 ($4.25).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Countryside Properties to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 521 ($7.11) to GBX 342 ($4.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.64) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.55) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.10) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 430.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 484.18. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($272,779.74). Also, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($318,254.81).

About Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

