Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. Covestro has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.