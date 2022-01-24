Cowen Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $40.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

