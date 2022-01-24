Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Boston Partners bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,279,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.