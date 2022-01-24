Creative Planning Buys 1,423 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 217,161 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 105.7% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 13,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.