Creative Planning Has $835,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gartner were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $275.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

