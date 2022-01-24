Creative Planning Raises Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Creative Planning grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTDR opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $47.49.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
