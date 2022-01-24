Creative Planning Raises Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Creative Planning grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of MTDR opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

