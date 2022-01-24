Creative Planning Sells 638 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 8.7% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 12.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 169.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $16.09 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

