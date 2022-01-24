Credit Suisse Group Downgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,591.50.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. SGS has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

