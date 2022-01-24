Credits Hits 1-Day Volume of $311,766.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $311,766.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.