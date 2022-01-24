Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 13,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,346,259 shares of company stock valued at $32,039,958 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

