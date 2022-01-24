Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.05. 3,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Cricut alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,346,259 shares of company stock valued at $32,039,958 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.