Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.05. 3,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,346,259 shares of company stock valued at $32,039,958 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
