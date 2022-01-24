Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $664.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

