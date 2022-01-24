Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Achieves $4.36 Million

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Crypton has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $18,829.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,736,880 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

