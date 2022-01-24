CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

