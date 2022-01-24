CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.98.
Shares of CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
