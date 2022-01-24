CustomContractNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $36,706.87 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 88% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 90.1% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $36,706.87 and approximately $363.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00301215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

