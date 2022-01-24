Daniel Bradbury Sells 15,604 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $271,428.30.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 361,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

