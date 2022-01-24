Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1,218.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,709 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $35,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

