Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 356.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

