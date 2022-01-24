Davis Selected Advisers Has $66.12 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.05. 295,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

