Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 361,290 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,290 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.55% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 83,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.