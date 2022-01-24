Davis Selected Advisers Sells 15,700 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.07 and its 200 day moving average is $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.44.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

