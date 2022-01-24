Davis Selected Advisers Sells 185,029 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,029 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 11.45% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $143,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 845,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,198. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $779.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

