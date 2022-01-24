Davis Selected Advisers Sells 43,314 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,268,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,314 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $628,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $175.93. 187,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,995. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

