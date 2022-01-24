Davis Selected Advisers Sells 511 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Humana were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.06. 13,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.38. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

